Ford to add Apple Maps to next-generation EVs in 2027
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Ford's next-generation electric cars are getting a major upgrade: built-in Apple Maps.
Starting in 2027, you will get turn-by-turn directions, real-time traffic updates, smart EV routing, and even battery preconditioning, all straight from your dashboard, no phone is needed.
BlueCruise to use Apple road data
This upgrade is not just about navigation: it will also help Ford's BlueCruise hands-free driving system use Apple's detailed road data for smoother highway drives.
Apple says your privacy is protected; your location information will not be tied to you personally.
And yes, CarPlay will still be there for all your favorite iPhone features on the go.