Ford unveils 2027 Mach-E with lower price and Trail package
Ford just dropped the 2027 Mach-E lineup, and it's both more affordable and rugged than before.
The base Select RWD now starts at $42,040, a $600 price cut compared with 2026.
Orders are open as of October 22, with Rally shipments expected to start arriving in the first quarter of 2027.
There's also a new Trail package for Select eAWD models if you're into adventure.
Mach-E gains extended batteries and BlueCruise
Every Mach-E now comes with an extended-range battery: Select and Premium trims get 88 kWh, while GT and Rally versions bump up to 91 kWh.
The Trail package (for $2,295) adds special struts and graphics to the Select eAWD.
Plus, hands-free BlueCruise driving is standard on GT and Rally trims.
Early next year, Ford will launch a Build and Price tool so you can customize your ride before hitting the dealership.