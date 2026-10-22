Ford unveils 2027 Mach-E with lower price and Trail package

Ford just dropped the 2027 Mach-E lineup, and it's both more affordable and rugged than before.

The base Select RWD now starts at $42,040, a $600 price cut compared with 2026.

Orders are open as of October 22, with Rally shipments expected to start arriving in the first quarter of 2027.

There's also a new Trail package for Select eAWD models if you're into adventure.