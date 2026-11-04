Ford unveils Bronco Frostwarden at 2026 SEMA Show with 1,200+hp
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Ford just revealed the Bronco Frostwarden at the 2026 SEMA Show, a rescue-ready beast designed for the Arctic.
It packs a supercharged 7.3-liter V-8 Megazilla 2.0 engine, pushing out more than 1,200hp.
Think off-road lights, a front tow winch, and a roof-mounted spare, basically everything you'd want if you had to save someone in a snowstorm.
Ford to offer Megazilla 2.0
The Frostwarden stands out with its black-and-yellow rescue look and some seriously tough engineering, like stronger pistons and a reinforced engine block to handle extreme cold and rough terrain.
That Megazilla 2.0 isn't just for this Bronco either; Ford plans to offer it for custom racing builds and classic car upgrades too, showing off its latest tech for anyone who loves big engines and bold ideas.