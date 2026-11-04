Ford unveils Bronco Frostwarden at 2026 SEMA Show with 1,200+hp

Ford just revealed the Bronco Frostwarden at the 2026 SEMA Show, a rescue-ready beast designed for the Arctic.

It packs a supercharged 7.3-liter V-8 Megazilla 2.0 engine, pushing out more than 1,200hp.

Think off-road lights, a front tow winch, and a roof-mounted spare, basically everything you'd want if you had to save someone in a snowstorm.