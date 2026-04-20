Ford unveils Mustang Dark Horse SC with 795hp 5.2L V8
Ford has announced the Mustang Dark Horse SC, a seriously powerful upgrade to its iconic muscle car lineup.
This version packs a 5.2-liter V-8 engine pushing out 795hp and 895Nm of torque, and was developed alongside the Mustang GTD and GT3 for serious track performance.
Starts $103,490 Track Pack $139,990
Its 5.2-liter V8 is hand assembled in Dearborn, Michigan, the Dark Horse SC starts at $103,490 with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and features like an aluminum hood with carbon-fiber vent for better cooling.
If you're after more speed (and less weight), there's a Track Pack option (think Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires and carbon-ceramic brakes) for $139,990.
Want it all? The Special Edition package adds exclusive visual upgrades but bumps the price to $170,970.
This one's definitely made for those who want their muscle cars fast (and unique).