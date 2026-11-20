Ford unveils Mustang GTD 1901 Edition honoring Henry Ford's 'Sweepstakes'
Ford just dropped the Mustang GTD 1901 Edition, and it's a real tribute to where it all began.
Inspired by Henry Ford's very first race car, the 1901 "Sweepstakes," this special Mustang rocks a sleek black look with deep red details, plus standout carbon-fiber parts like the front splitter and rear wing.
Mustang offers 815-hp and 3-D paddles
Step inside and you'll find Mahogany Red leather seats with Race Red stitching, keeping things both classy and bold.
There's even an optional titanium trim package with redesigned, longer titanium gearshift paddles made using 3-D printing and incorporating metal reclaimed from retired F-22 fighter jet parts (pretty cool tech for a throwback ride).
And yes, it's still a beast: an 815-hp supercharged V-8 engine powers it, with magnesium wheels available if you want to go lighter or customize your style even more.