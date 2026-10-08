Ford unveils unique Cyber Yellow Mustang pickup built from S550
Ford has revealed a one-off Mustang pickup, built from an S550 fastback and finished in Cyber Yellow.
It keeps the Mustang nose and cabin intact but swaps out the back for a pickup bed, blending sporty vibes with utility.
This wild creation is the first vehicle from Ford's Experimental Vehicles Building (EVB) to be displayed outside the building, showing off some seriously creative thinking.
EVB apprentices built Mustang pickup
This Mustang pickup isn't headed to dealerships: it was crafted as part of a hands-on training program at Ford's EVB Metal Shop.
Apprentices got real-world experience in metalwork and panel fitting, highlighting how skilled trades are still key in car-making today.
As Ford's US Heritage Fleet manager Matt Korczyk put it, this project "It serves as a great reminder of how skilled trades of all kinds are integral to the Company."