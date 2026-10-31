Ford's LMDh prototype hits Monza with Coyote family hybrid V8
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Ford's new LMDh prototype just hit the Monza track in Italy, rocking a hybrid V-8 engine based on the Coyote family of V8s.
Even though it's camouflaged and capped at 670hp to meet racing rules, the car's unique sound can be caught in Raw Car Sounds' new YouTube video.
Ford to reveal LMDh Nov 26
Mark your calendars: Ford will officially reveal this race car on November 26, 2026 (yep, Thanksgiving!)
This debut sets the stage for its big chapter in the World Endurance Championship in March 2027 in Qatar.
Ford is drawing on its legendary Le Mans wins from 1966 and its recent victory in 2016 as it gears up for this next chapter.