Fuel dealers in India seek payment for mandated E20 testing
Fuel station owners across India are pushing for the government and oil companies to pay for mandatory tests on E20 fuel (gasoline mixed with 20% ethanol).
Right now, the required water-mixing test can actually ruin the fuel, leading to daily losses at each pump.
Dealers say they need proper testing tools, clear procedures, and compensation for any fuel lost during checks.
Dealers seek safer testing and transparency
Dealers also want less destructive ways to test the fuel and clearer information, like having ethanol content printed on invoices.
Most of India's pumps are state-run, so they feel this extra workload isn't fair. Plus, some are worried about E20 causing lower mileage and even engine trouble.
While E20 is meant to be a greener option, dealers say rolling it out smoothly will take more support and transparency from both oil marketing companies and the government.