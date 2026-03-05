Furion's F1 hybrid motorcycle pairs rear and front engines

Furion says its Eversor system, demonstrated on the M2 prototype, can recover up to 27% of braking energy—significantly more than rear-wheel-only systems—thanks to clever design that boosts grip and energy capture when you brake. Its Eversor tech also smartly shifts torque between the wheels for better traction, whether you're cruising or cornering.

No need to plug in—Furion says the F1's self-charging system could provide over 300km per ride.

Furion aims to make just 100 bikes a year and is looking for €2 million to scale up production.

They also hope their Eversor system becomes the go-to hybrid tech for other brands by 2029.