Galian Cycles unveils Le Formidable cargotail e-bike at Eurobike 2026

Le Formidable carries 250kg

Le Formidable can handle up to 250kg, so you can bring older kids, luggage, or even another adult on the back.

It's built for city life with hydraulic disk brakes and double-cable steering for tight turns.

You get a choice between Bosch or Valeo Cyclee motors (the Valeo Cyclee version offers up to an 80-kilometer range), plus a tough aluminum frame with a 10-year warranty.

Starting at €7,500 (about $8,600), you can add extras like GPS alarms or weather protection if you want more peace of mind.