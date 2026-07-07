Galian Cycles unveils Le Formidable cargotail e-bike at Eurobike 2026
French brand Galian Cycles just dropped the Le Formidable cargotail e-bike at Eurobike 2026, a smart, family-focused ride that blends front-loader and long-tail styles.
It's got a roomy ABS cargo box with two kid seats (five-point belts included), easy-access doors, and an optional canopy to keep everyone comfy.
Le Formidable carries 250kg
Le Formidable can handle up to 250kg, so you can bring older kids, luggage, or even another adult on the back.
It's built for city life with hydraulic disk brakes and double-cable steering for tight turns.
You get a choice between Bosch or Valeo Cyclee motors (the Valeo Cyclee version offers up to an 80-kilometer range), plus a tough aluminum frame with a 10-year warranty.
Starting at €7,500 (about $8,600), you can add extras like GPS alarms or weather protection if you want more peace of mind.