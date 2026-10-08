Geely will unveil Monjaro EM-i at Paris Motor Show
Geely is set to reveal its first global hybrid SUV, the Monjaro EM-i, at the Paris Motor Show on October 12.
This flagship ride mixes luxury with smart tech, using Geely's EM-i Super Hybrid system and featuring an intelligent e-AWD all-wheel-drive system for the first time in a global overseas model.
Inside, you'll find Geely's latest infotainment setups, Xingrui and Flyme Auto, for a more connected drive.
Geely expands EM-i lineup in Europe
Geely isn't stopping at just one model: it's also bringing its E2, E5, and Starray EM-i to Europe.
The company has been making big moves globally, teaming up with brands like Volvo and Mercedes-Benz (for Smart cars), plus running popular names like Lynk & Co and Zeekr.
For anyone following the shift toward electric cars, Geely's expansion is one to watch.