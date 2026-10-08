Geely will unveil Monjaro EM-i at Paris Motor Show

Geely is set to reveal its first global hybrid SUV, the Monjaro EM-i, at the Paris Motor Show on October 12.

This flagship ride mixes luxury with smart tech, using Geely's EM-i Super Hybrid system and featuring an intelligent e-AWD all-wheel-drive system for the first time in a global overseas model.

Inside, you'll find Geely's latest infotainment setups, Xingrui and Flyme Auto, for a more connected drive.