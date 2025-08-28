Geely's Galaxy M9 SUV gets over 40,000 pre-bookings in China

The SUV features a LiDAR setup for advanced driver-assistance

Inspired by the Galaxy Starship concept from last year's Beijing Auto Show, the M9 shows off a sleek LED light bar and advanced driver-assist features like roof-mounted LiDAR.

Inside, you get three rows of seats (2+2+2), a 27-speaker sound system, and dual 30-inch touchscreens.

Under the hood: a hybrid setup with a turbo engine plus three electric motors pushing out up to 649 kW—enough for all-wheel drive models to hit 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds.