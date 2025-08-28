Geely's Galaxy M9 SUV gets over 40,000 pre-bookings in China
Geely's new Galaxy M9 plug-in hybrid SUV just made a splash in China, grabbing over 40,000 bookings within its first 24 hours on pre-sale (starting August 24, 2024).
Offered in six variants and priced between 193,800 and 258,800 yuan, the focus is on its combination of luxury looks and smart tech features.
The SUV features a LiDAR setup for advanced driver-assistance
Inspired by the Galaxy Starship concept from last year's Beijing Auto Show, the M9 shows off a sleek LED light bar and advanced driver-assist features like roof-mounted LiDAR.
Inside, you get three rows of seats (2+2+2), a 27-speaker sound system, and dual 30-inch touchscreens.
Under the hood: a hybrid setup with a turbo engine plus three electric motors pushing out up to 649 kW—enough for all-wheel drive models to hit 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds.