General Motors recalls almost 462,000 vehicles over faulty transmission

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:24 pm Nov 16, 202412:24 pm

What's the story General Motors (GM) has recalled 461,839 diesel trucks and SUVs over a transmission problem that could lock up the rear wheels. The recall impacts all trims of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra from model years 2020 through 2022. This includes the 1500, 2500, and 3500 models. Certain variants of Chevy Suburban and Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade from model year 2021 are also included.

Technical glitch

Transmission defect could lead to harsh shifting

The transmission problem in these cars stems from excessive wear on a control valve. This could lead to harsh shifting and may even lock up the rear wheels during a severe downshift, as per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The issue was first flagged by a GM engineer in June 2024.

Risk assessment

Initial investigation underestimated potential risks

GM's first investigation found that the potential lock-up wouldn't last long enough to lead to a loss of control. However, further analysis proved otherwise. By mid-September, GM had received 1,888 reports of lock-ups potentially related to this issue. Some of these incidents even caused property damage as vehicles slid off the road while three minor injuries were reported in relation to the lock-up incidents.

Recall strategy

GM's solution involves a software update

To fix the problem, GM will issue a software update to monitor the transmission for excessive valve wear and hard shifting. In theory, this system will activate a check engine light "approximately 16093km" ahead of a possible lock-up condition and restrict the transmission to fifth gear. Dealer notifications for the recall have already started while individual owner notifications will begin in early December.

Vehicle breakdown

Majority of recalled vehicles are pickup trucks

Most of the 461,839 vehicles involved in the recall are pickup trucks. The recall also covers a limited number of SUVs: 1,502 Escalades, 5,182 Yukons, and 6,383 Suburbans/Tahoes. This gives a detailed breakdown of the exact models affected by GM's recall over the transmission issue.