General Motors unveils next-generation EV platform with advanced computing capabilities
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General Motors just dropped big news at its New York City event: it's rolling out a next-generation electric vehicle platform packed with advanced computing and smarter software.
The goal? To make its cars not just about horsepower, but about seamless tech experiences: think smoother driving, smarter features, and everything working together behind the scenes.
Cadillac Escalade IQ gets 40x compute
The first car to get this upgrade is the 2028 Cadillac Escalade IQ, featuring a Central Compute Unit that's 40 times more powerful than what GM uses now.
GM also says enterprise AI tools have sped up vehicle development across every sector.
It's even moving away from things like Apple CarPlay in favor of a Google-based infotainment system, aiming to stand out in the global EV race.