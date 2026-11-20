Genesis could make X Skorpio street legal with 1,100-hp V-8
Genesis might turn its wild X Skorpio into a car you can actually drive on the street.
First shown off in the United Arab Emirates, this machine comes with a massive 1,100-horsepower twin-turbo V-8 and huge 40-inch off-road tires.
Genesis could launch it pending final approval, with 2030 as a potential earliest realistic date.
Genesis needs powertrain and safety changes
The X Skorpio's tough build (think fiberglass, carbon-fiber, and Kevlar panels) is perfect for rough terrain but tricky for everyday roads.
To make it legal, Genesis will need to tweak its powertrain and add safety features.
As Genesis director of product planning Ash Corson puts it, finding the right balance between off-road fun and daily driving is definitely a challenge.