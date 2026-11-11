Genesis files GV90 design patent in India ahead of 2027
Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis just filed a design patent for its flagship electric SUV, the GV90, in India, a big step as it gears up to launch here by 2027.
The GV90 stands out with its bold V-shaped front, sleek LED taillights, and massive 24-inch alloy wheels, giving off serious luxury vibes.
GV90 delivers 657hp and 500km range
The GV90 packs a punch with dual-motor all-wheel drive, 657hp, and a huge 123.5-kilowatt-hour battery for about a 500-kilometer range. Fast charging gets you to 80% in just 22 minutes.
Inside is all about comfort and tech: think Nappa leather seats and a giant 24.6-inch touchscreen.
When it arrives, the GV90 will go head-to-head with the Kia EV9 and Volvo EX90 in the global luxury EV segment.