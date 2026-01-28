Genesis X Skorpio: Genesis goes wild with a luxury off-roader Auto Jan 28, 2026

Genesis, Hyundai's luxury arm, just dropped its first extreme off-road concept—the X Skorpio—right in the middle of the UAE desert.

Inspired by a black scorpion, this beast blends bold design with serious off-road muscle.

It's part of Genesis's push to create eye-catching, lifestyle-focused cars that really connect with people.