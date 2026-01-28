Genesis X Skorpio: Genesis goes wild with a luxury off-roader
Genesis, Hyundai's luxury arm, just dropped its first extreme off-road concept—the X Skorpio—right in the middle of the UAE desert.
Inspired by a black scorpion, this beast blends bold design with serious off-road muscle.
It's part of Genesis's push to create eye-catching, lifestyle-focused cars that really connect with people.
Performance meets style (and some serious power)
Under the hood, the X Skorpio packs a V8 engine pumping out 1,100hp and 1,152Nm torque.
Its tubular frame and scorpion-style panels are built for quick fixes in tough conditions.
Inside, everything is geared toward keeping drivers comfortable on long adventures—especially for fans of Middle Eastern off-roading culture.