GM adds AI voice OnStar assistant to 2027 Cadillac Lyriq

The updated app will replace the old OnStar Guardian and work across all GM brands (think Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac) for a smoother experience.

You will get handy features like voice commands for your car and live camera feeds that record events automatically.

GM says your data will stay safe: the recordings are encrypted, you control what you share, and customers who do not share certain data may have limited access to related features, while other OnStar services would continue.