GM adds AI voice OnStar assistant to 2027 Cadillac Lyriq
GM is giving its OnStar service a major AI boost, starting with the 2027 Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicle.
The new AI assistant will help drivers control car features just by talking, and is part of GM's push to turn OnStar into a smarter, more connected platform.
Expect this upgrade to roll out to other GM models soon, along with a fresh app in 2027.
GM updates OnStar app replacing Guardian
The updated app will replace the old OnStar Guardian and work across all GM brands (think Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac) for a smoother experience.
You will get handy features like voice commands for your car and live camera feeds that record events automatically.
GM says your data will stay safe: the recordings are encrypted, you control what you share, and customers who do not share certain data may have limited access to related features, while other OnStar services would continue.