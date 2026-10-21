GM announces 2 year car development goal powered by AI
GM just announced it is aiming to cut car development time down to two years, thanks to artificial intelligence and some smart software upgrades.
Revealed at the GM Forward event in Manhattan on October 21, 2026, CEO Mary Barra called these moves, "All of these developments are building us the car of the future."
Part of the plan includes rolling out a new OnStar AI assistant and speeding up vehicle development.
Cadillac Escalade IQ gets 40x computing
The upcoming Cadillac Escalade IQ EV (expected in 2028) will pack a computing system 40 times more powerful than before: think smoother updates and smarter diagnostics right from your driveway.
GM plans to launch a proprietary in-vehicle AI assistant focused on making your time in the car more productive.
Its fourth-generation EVs will be powered by lithium manganese-rich battery chemistry that has already been virtually tested on more than 300,000 battery designs.