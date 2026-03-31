GM pauses Detroit Factory Zero production as EV demand drops

GM and Honda slow EV plans

GM's move isn't just a one-off: it's part of a bigger industry shift. The company has taken a $7.6 billion hit from its EV programs so far.

Honda is also putting new electric cars on hold, and GM is boosting production of gas-powered trucks instead.

With US tax breaks for EVs fading and some rules getting relaxed, automakers are rethinking how fast they go all in on electric rides.