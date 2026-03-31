GM pauses Detroit Factory Zero production as EV demand drops
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GM is hitting pause on its Detroit Factory Zero, where it builds the Chevrolet Silverado EV and Hummer EV, because fewer people are buying electric vehicles right now.
About 1,300 workers are affected by the shutdown, which runs until April 13.
The plant has already seen stop-and-go production as GM tries to match what buyers actually want.
GM and Honda slow EV plans
GM's move isn't just a one-off: it's part of a bigger industry shift. The company has taken a $7.6 billion hit from its EV programs so far.
Honda is also putting new electric cars on hold, and GM is boosting production of gas-powered trucks instead.
With US tax breaks for EVs fading and some rules getting relaxed, automakers are rethinking how fast they go all in on electric rides.