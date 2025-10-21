Next Article
GM stops production of BrightDrop EV vans
General Motors (GM) is shutting down production of its BrightDrop electric delivery vans, after months of halted work at its Ontario plant.
The main reasons? Not enough buyers and the loss of US EV tax credits during Donald Trump's second term.
Even as EVs are booming overall, this project just didn't catch on.
Battery fire recalls and low sales
BrightDrop only managed to sell about 1,500 vans in early 2025 and had to deal with battery fire recalls.
Meanwhile, rivals like Rivian rolled out thousands more vans, leaving GM trailing in the race.
What happens to the Ontario plant now?
GM says it will talk with Canadian officials about what comes next for the Ontario plant.
Dealers will keep selling and servicing any remaining BrightDrop vans as GM shifts focus back toward its more popular gasoline vehicles.