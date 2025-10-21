Porsche's new W12 engine could rival Bentley's legendary powerhouse

The engine can support up to 3 turbochargers

The new W12's intake system is streamlined for better efficiency and cooling, keeping intake and exhaust separate.

It can handle up to three turbochargers, so expect serious power—maybe even topping Bentley's old 6.0-liter W12 (which hit 740hp and 1,000Nm of torque).

Plus, its compact size means more sporty Porsches could get in on the action.