Porsche's new W12 engine could rival Bentley's legendary powerhouse
Porsche just patented an all-new W12 engine that ditches the usual twin-V layout for a unique three-bank cylinder setup.
This clever design cuts down friction and makes the engine smaller—meaning it could fit into future Porsche models without taking up much space.
The patent also highlights smarter airflow, using a central air plenum to deliver air straight to the cylinders.
The engine can support up to 3 turbochargers
The new W12's intake system is streamlined for better efficiency and cooling, keeping intake and exhaust separate.
It can handle up to three turbochargers, so expect serious power—maybe even topping Bentley's old 6.0-liter W12 (which hit 740hp and 1,000Nm of torque).
Plus, its compact size means more sporty Porsches could get in on the action.
While Bentley ditched the W12, Porsche is going all-in
While Bentley dropped its W12 in 2024 to make way for hybrid and electric technologies, Porsche is doubling down on advanced combustion engines—likely for their next wave of hypercars or grand tourers.
Even as everyone talks EVs, Porsche is making sure high-performance petrol engines aren't going anywhere just yet.