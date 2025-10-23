GM to introduce Gemini-powered assistant in cars by 2026

General Motors (GM) has announced its plan to integrate a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, powered by Google Gemini , into its cars, trucks, and SUVs starting in 2026. The announcement was made at the automaker's GM Forward event in New York City on Wednesday. This move comes as part of a broader trend among automakers to adopt generative AI-based assistants for more natural driver interactions.

Tech advancements Major tech updates from GM Forward event The Gemini rollout is just one of the many tech-focused announcements made at the GM Forward event. Other major updates include a complete revamp of GM's electrical architecture and computing platform, as well as an automated driving feature that would let drivers take their hands off the wheel and eyes off the road. However, these features won't be available until 2028.

Tech integration GM already has 'Google built-in' in its vehicles GM's move to integrate Gemini isn't entirely surprising. The automaker's Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC brands already have "Google built-in," an operating system that gives drivers access to Google Assistant, Maps, and other apps from the car's infotainment screen. In 2023, Google started using its Cloud Dialogflow chatbot for non-emergency OnStar services like routing and navigation assistance.

AI capabilities More natural conversations with Gemini AI While GM hasn't revealed much about its Gemini-powered AI assistant, it promises more "natural conversations" and the ability to draft/send messages, plan routes with additional stops (like a charging station or coffee shop), or even prep for a meeting on the go. The new voice assistant is part of GM's larger vision of creating a custom-built AI that connects with vehicle systems through OnStar, GM's in-car concierge service.