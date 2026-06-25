GMC unveils 2027 Sierra 1500 with 2 new V8 engines

Sierra gains 16.3-inch display, trim grilles

Taking cues from the Sierra EV, the new Sierra sports updated headlights and grilles that change with each trim.

Inside, top models offer a huge 16.3-inch infotainment display plus an optional passenger screen you can tweak to your liking.

The MultiPro center console even doubles as a workspace; it is pretty handy for anyone on the go.

You'll find trims like Pro, Elevation, AT4 (built for off-road fans), and Denali, with the Denali Ultimate as the flagship variant of the Denali trim featuring over five feet of screen space and Super Cruise tech for easy highway driving.