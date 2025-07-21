GM's new system predicts road damage using car sensors
General Motors (GM) just filed a patent application for a system that lets cars spot and predict road damage using their own sensors.
Filed in late 2023 and published this June, the tech connects vehicles to the cloud, so road conditions can be tracked and predicted in real time—potentially reducing the need to wait for someone to report potholes.
How the system works
Cars collect data as they drive—think vibrations, bumpy rides, wheel movement, even snapshots of the road.
All this info is sent up to the cloud using GPS and telematics.
The system then calculates a Road Maintenance Score (RMS) for each stretch of road, tracking changes over time so it can flag spots where damage is starting.
Benefits of the new system
Instead of relying on random inspections or fixed sensors, GM's approach crowdsources data from everyday drivers.
This means faster alerts about rough patches or urgent repairs needed—and even smart route suggestions if there's trouble ahead.
It's a smarter way to keep roads safer with less hassle for everyone on the move.