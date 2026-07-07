Why Goa may ban rental licenses for Mahindra Thar
What's the story
The Goa government is mulling a ban on new licenses for rental operators to use the Mahindra Thar, following a string of accidents involving the vehicle. The decision is aimed at improving road safety in the state. Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said that the proposal will be presented before the State Transport Authority (STA) for final approval.
Public response
Public outcry over Thar-related accidents
Godinho's decision comes after a public outcry over the number of accidents involving the Thar. He said, "The Thar vehicle is involved in lot of accidents and we have received requests from the public to do something about it." The minister also expressed concern over what he termed as reckless driving associated with this particular vehicle model.
Vehicle demand
Thar's popularity in Goa
The Mahindra Thar is a popular choice among domestic and international tourists visiting Goa. It is a common sight in the fleets of self-drive rental operators, who usually charge ₹3,500-4,000 per day for the five-seater SUV. Despite its popularity, Godinho said that they would recommend the STA to restrict further permissions for this vehicle due to safety concerns.
Accident incidents
High-profile accidents involving Thar
The minister's comments come after several high-profile accidents involving the SUV in Goa over the last few months. In June, a speeding Thar lost control and crashed into a Hyundai Creta and later a TVS Jupiter scooter, injuring its rider. Another incident that month saw a Thar involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Morjim, North Goa that killed a woman on two-wheeler.
Driving concerns
Controversial comments on Thar owners
In November 2025, O P Singh, then Director General of Police in Haryana, stirred controversy by saying that Thar owners often indulge in dangerous stunts on public roads. His comments came after a speeding Thar allegedly hit two sisters walking near Chandigarh's Sector 46 in October 2025. One sister died while the other was severely injured and the driver fled the scene.
Expert opinion
Road safety experts weigh in on issue
Automotive analysts have warned against making blanket statements about a particular model without data to back it up. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not classify accident and crime data by vehicle, making it impossible to establish any evidence-based link between Mahindra Thar and higher accident risk. Road-safety experts say that factors like driver behavior, speeding, and alcohol consumption play a bigger role in accidents than the vehicle itself.