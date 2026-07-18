Goa will offer 50% subsidy on EVs for bike-taxi operators
What's the story
The Goa government has announced plans to offer a subsidy of up to 50% on electric vehicles (EVs) for licensed motorcycle pilots and autorickshaw operators. The move is part of the state's larger effort to promote clean mobility. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement after chairing a high-level meeting on sustainable transport strategy.
Infrastructure expansion
Plans to set up 70 new EV charging stations
As part of the state's electric mobility infrastructure, Sawant has announced plans to set up 70 new EV charging stations across Goa.
The initiative will be carried out by the Department of New and Renewable Energy under the Indian government's 'PM E-Drive Scheme.'
The move is aimed at further boosting the adoption of electric vehicles in the state.
Industrial transition
Proposed policy to promote cleaner energy alternatives
The Goa government is also working on a policy to promote cleaner energy alternatives in industrial and commercial establishments.
The proposed policy will push the use of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), solar photovoltaic systems integrated with battery storage, gas-based systems wherever feasible, and other sustainable energy technologies.
It will also include an implementation roadmap, financial incentives, stakeholder consultations, and regulatory measures for a gradual transition to cleaner sources of energy.
Emission reduction
Plans to retrofit diesel-powered buses with CNG engines
In a bid to reduce emissions, the Goa government has also announced plans to retrofit diesel-powered buses of the state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) with compressed natural gas (CNG) engines.
The move is part of the state's broader strategy to cut down on emissions and promote sustainable transport across Goa.