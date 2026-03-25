Android Automotive OS gets an upgrade: What changes for you?

Google has announced an updated version of its Android Automotive, an open-source operating system for software-defined vehicles. The new version will expand beyond the car's infotainment system and into the non-safety components of the vehicle's internal computer. This move comes as part of Google's strategy to address industry fragmentation caused by different software modules used by various car manufacturers.

Usage Improving in-car experience for drivers Google's expansion of Android Automotive isn't just about dominating the market. The tech giant also wants to improve the in-car experience for drivers. "With our new Android Automotive OS for Software-Defined Vehicles, the in-car experience will feel much more cohesive and the latest features will reach your driveway faster," Matt Crowley, Group Product Manager at Android Automotive, said in a blog post.

Enhanced functionality Unified ecosystem for non-driving functions The updated Android Automotive OS will offer faster over-the-air software updates, improved voice assistants, and more proactive vehicle maintenance alerts. Non-driving functions like climate control, lighting, and seat adjustments will be managed by this system. It shall also go beyond basic infotainment to create a unified ecosystem for features like remote cabin conditioning, digital key management, and personalized driver profiles.

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Industry collaboration Lower software development costs for automakers The new system promises lower software development costs for automakers, allowing them to focus on branding. By providing the foundational code and a common language for their software, Google says automakers will be free to design cool experiences for their customers. The tech giant is already working with Renault and Qualcomm to integrate this new version of Android Automotive into more vehicles.

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