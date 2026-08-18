Gordon Murray Automotive unveils 64-unit S1 at Monterey Car Week
Gordon Murray Automotive just dropped the S1 at Monterey Car Week, a supercar built for both the track and real-world roads.
Inspired by the legendary McLaren F1, only 64 of these will ever exist, making it a rare find for car fans who want top-tier performance without giving up daily drive comfort.
Cosworth 4.2L V12 690hp, 6-speed manual
Under the hood is a roaring 4.2-liter Cosworth V-12 pushing 690hp, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, so you get pure driving feels.
Unlike its track-focused sibling, the S1 focuses on mechanical grip, not high downforce, and its sixth gear is tuned for comfy road trips.
McLaren F1-inspired styling and central seat
The S1 ditches aggressive race car looks for clean sports car lines, dual-pod headlights, and retro-style mirrors, a clear shout-out to the original F1.
Inside, you get a central driver's seat (yep, like old-school cool), luxe materials, rotary analog controls, two screens for essentials, upgraded soundproofing, and plush seats so long drives are actually chill.