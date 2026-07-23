Government confirms premium fuels will remain ethanol free, officials say
If you're driving a car or bike that loves premium gasoline (like XP100, poWer100, or Speed100), good news: these high-octane fuels will keep being ethanol-free, just as they are now.
The government says these special fuels are only a tiny slice of the market (about 0.5%) and there's no plan to blend in more ethanol or bring back pure gasoline.
E20 fuel available everywhere, government says
For everyone else, regular gasoline is changing: E20 fuel (that's 20% ethanol) is available everywhere.
The government insists that most two-wheelers and cars have handled higher ethanol blends just fine in tests.
They also made it clear: bringing back old-school pure gasoline isn't on the cards because running multiple fuel types across the country would be too complicated.
The focus now is on cleaner, science-backed fuels for the future.