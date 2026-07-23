Government confirms premium fuels will remain ethanol free, officials say

For everyone else, regular gasoline is changing: E20 fuel (that's 20% ethanol) is available everywhere.

The government insists that most two-wheelers and cars have handled higher ethanol blends just fine in tests.

They also made it clear: bringing back old-school pure gasoline isn't on the cards because running multiple fuel types across the country would be too complicated.

The focus now is on cleaner, science-backed fuels for the future.