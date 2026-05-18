Government developing special FASTag for toll exempt vehicles under MLFF

Officials consider database or unlimited FASTags

Officials are looking at two main fixes: either building a central database of all exempt vehicles or handing out unlimited-use special FASTags.

Some military rides might skip FASTags altogether and use plate recognition tech for extra security.

Pilot projects for MLFF are already running, and by 2027, all 1,150 highway toll plazas should be on board.

With toll collections hitting ₹50,345 crore in FY26 (up to December), this upgrade aims to make travel smoother (and fairer) for everyone on Indian highways.