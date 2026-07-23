Government launches Parivartan scheme to phase out polluting Delhi-NCR vehicles

The government just rolled out the Parivartan scheme to help clean up Delhi-NCR's air by phasing out older, polluting vehicles.

If you own a BS-IV or older truck or bus registered in the NCR, you can now swap it for an electric or cleaner model: light goods vehicles (e.g. vans) can be replaced only with electric models, while incentives for scrapping older busses are available only if replaced with electric or BS-VI CNG options.