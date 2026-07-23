Government launches Parivartan scheme to phase out polluting Delhi-NCR vehicles
The government just rolled out the Parivartan scheme to help clean up Delhi-NCR's air by phasing out older, polluting vehicles.
If you own a BS-IV or older truck or bus registered in the NCR, you can now swap it for an electric or cleaner model: light goods vehicles (e.g. vans) can be replaced only with electric models, while incentives for scrapping older busses are available only if replaced with electric or BS-VI CNG options.
Two year scheme includes ₹2.56L scrappage
Running for two years from July 14, 2026, the scheme offers perks like tax breaks, zero registration fees, and loan interest subsidies if you upgrade.
Not ready to buy? You can still turn in your old ride for a scrapping certificate worth up to ₹2.56 lakh.
Everything's handled online through an integrated portal linked with VAHAN and DigiELV.
Plus, if you'd rather sell your BS-IV truck or bus outside NCR (in approved areas), that's allowed too, helping keep Delhi's air a little cleaner for everyone.