Government mandates steering assist lane-keeping drowsiness alerts for M1 vehicles
Big update for anyone who takes cabs:
Starting October 1, 2029, M1-category vehicles registered for transport use, including taxis, manufactured from October 1, 2029, will need to have automatic steering help, emergency lane-keeping, and alerts if the driver gets drowsy.
The government says these new rules are about making rides safer for everyone on the road.
Phased compliance dates, AIS-185, 30-day consultation
There's a step-by-step rollout; if M1 vehicles manufactured from October 1, 2027 are provided with these features, they'll need to meet the respective technical standards.
From October 1, 2028, M1 and N1 vehicles manufactured with AEBS must conform to AIS-185.
Plus, the ministry wants your thoughts and has opened a 30-day window for public feedback before finalizing anything.
Motorcycles, invalid carriages, and three-wheelers not fitted with a steering wheel are excluded.