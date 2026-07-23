E20 petrol safe for vehicles, government clarifies amid concerns
What's the story
The Indian government has reiterated that E20 petrol is safe for use in petrol vehicles. The clarification comes after concerns were raised about potential engine failures and reduced fuel efficiency with the higher ethanol blend. In a written response to the Lok Sabha, the government said extensive scientific studies have shown no evidence of widespread engine damage or deterioration in vehicle performance due to E20.
Program details
No widespread complaints about E20 fuel's impact
The Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme was introduced in a phased manner, backed by scientific validation.
It involved NITI Aayog, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), oil marketing companies (OMCs), automobile manufacturers, and other technical institutions.
The government said it has not received any widespread or substantiated complaints from vehicle manufacturers, automobile associations, or consumer organizations about E20 fuel's impact on fuel efficiency, engine performance, maintenance costs, or the overall driving experience.
Media scrutiny
Laboratory studies and field trials conducted
The government said it has scientifically examined concerns raised in the media and social media.
Laboratory studies and field trials conducted by ARAI, SIAM, IOCL, IIP, and vehicle manufacturers have evaluated parameters like engine durability, drivability, and startability, among others.
These studies confirmed that E20 fuel is safe for use under prescribed standards.
The government also maintained that legacy vehicles not originally designed for E20 have not shown any significant variation in performance during extensive testing.
Usage statistics
Over 20cr 2-wheelers have run on E15-plus and E20 petrol
The ministry highlighted that India sees around 8 crore vehicle visits to fuel stations every day, with petrol vehicles making up nearly 80% of the total.
It said E15-plus petrol has been in widespread use for over three-and-a-half years and E19-E20 fuel has been available for over two-and-a-half years.
More than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars have run on these fuel blends without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure or breakdowns due to ethanol blending.
Warranty assurance
Manufacturers continue to honor warranty claims
The government said manufacturers continue to honor warranty claims for vehicles running on E20 fuel.
It cited service data from a leading passenger vehicle manufacturer that serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during FY2025-26, including about 1.5 crore vehicles not originally certified as E20-compatible, without reporting E20-linked corrosion, abnormal wear, or reduced component life.
The ministry also referred to another automaker that tracked 1.4 crore vehicles using E20 fuel and found no evidence of ethanol-induced corrosion.
Fuel efficiency
Government lists benefits of ethanol blending program
The government acknowledged that mileage depends on several factors like driving conditions, habits, and vehicle maintenance.
It said studies indicate any reduction in fuel efficiency in vehicles originally designed for E10 petrol is generally limited to around 3-5%.
However, it added E20 offers advantages such as higher octane rating, improved anti-knock characteristics, cleaner combustion, and smoother engine performance.
The ministry also highlighted the broader benefits of the ethanol blending program for India.