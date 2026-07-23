E20 petrol safe for vehicles, government clarifies amid concerns

The government said it has scientifically examined concerns raised in the media and social media.

Laboratory studies and field trials conducted by ARAI, SIAM, IOCL, IIP, and vehicle manufacturers have evaluated parameters like engine durability, drivability, and startability, among others.

These studies confirmed that E20 fuel is safe for use under prescribed standards.

The government also maintained that legacy vehicles not originally designed for E20 have not shown any significant variation in performance during extensive testing.