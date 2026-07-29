Government says pre-2016 BS-III cars may need parts for E20
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If you drive a BS-III vehicle made before 2016, heads up: the government says you might need to swap out some rubber parts and gaskets to use the new E20 gasoline (that's 20% ethanol-blended fuel).
But don't stress, Minister Nitin Gadkari says these fixes can be done during your regular service visits.
No engine modifications needed for E20
The good news? You won't have to mess with your engine.
Tests show older cars run just fine on E20 fuel, with only normal wear and tear, even though some folks are still worried about costs and compatibility.