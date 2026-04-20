Graham Sykes' 'Force of Nature' breaks Santa Pod acceleration records
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A steam-powered motorcycle called "Force of Nature" just broke records for fastest acceleration and quickest one-eighth-mile run at Santa Pod Raceway in the UK
Built by Graham Sykes, it also grabbed second place in the quarter-mile in a speedy 5.5 seconds, pretty wild for a bike running on steam!
Sykes's bike uses super-heated water jets
Instead of fuel, "Force of Nature" uses super-heated, pressurized water that blasts out through special nozzles to create serious thrust.
It takes a few hours to heat up, but the payoff is huge.
Sykes says its acceleration rivals top fuel cars. He's hoping to make it even faster next time.