Greaves's Ampere to launch 1st electric motorcycle called Xyber
Ampere (from Greaves Electric Mobility) is gearing up to launch its first electric motorcycle, the Xyber.
The design has been patented in India, hinting that the final version will look much like the concept shown at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.
This comes as Ampere celebrates 4 lakh (400,000) electric scooters rolled out, a pretty big milestone.
Xyber likely 10 kW, 200km range
The Xyber rocks a futuristic street-naked look with a single-piece body panel and bold LED lighting.
It's likely to be powered by a liquid-cooled 10 kW mid-mounted motor and is likely to offer up to 200km range per charge, putting it head-to-head with rivals like Revolt and Ola.
You also get modern touches like Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, USD forks for better handling, and disk brakes for safety.
Ampere seems ready to shake things up in the e-bike scene.