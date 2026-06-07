Green SM launches 1,000 VinFast e-taxis in Delhi NCR

Green SM plans 10,000 EV rollout

Green SM plans to bring 10,000 EVs to India and stands out by actually owning its fleet, not just connecting riders and drivers.

Their cars come loaded with safety features like cameras and emergency buttons.

You can book a ride through their app or hotline, with services focused on daily commutes and airport runs.

To attract drivers, they're offering a minimum payout of ₹35,000 per month for the first two months, pretty tempting if you're looking to get behind the wheel.