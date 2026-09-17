Guangzhou Automobile Group to buy FAW car venture stake

China is shaking up its car industry by Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) announcing plans to buy a stake from FAW Group in an unspecified car-manufacturing venture by issuing GAC shares to FAW in return.

This move (part of a push to cut down on having way more factories than needed) shifts focus from just local rivals to joint ventures that also make foreign brands like Toyota.

The goal? Trim the excess while letting these companies stay independent.