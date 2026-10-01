Gunther Werks unveils Brundle Edition Turbo Porsche 911 with 860hp
Gunther Werks just revealed the Brundle Edition Turbo, a seriously exclusive Porsche 911 celebrating racing legend Martin Brundle.
Designed by his daughter Charlie, this car packs a massive 860-horsepower and wears a two-tone pearl paint scheme inspired by one of Martin's old race helmets.
Only five are planned, each powered by a turbocharged 4.0-liter flat-six engine and paired with a manual gearbox for that old-school driving feel.
Bell helmet signed by Martin Brundle
This edition is all about personal touches: "BRUNDLE" is stamped on the back, "MB" initials show up inside, and you get forged magnesium wheels plus a Bell helmet signed by Martin himself.
No word on price yet, but with only five cars and all these custom features, expect it to be in serious dream-car territory, classic Gunther Werks style.