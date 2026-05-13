H D Kumaraswamy announces Unified Bharat e-charge for EV charging
The government is developing the Unified Bharat e-Charge (UBC) platform to make charging your electric vehicle way simpler.
Announced by H D Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru, UBC lets you find charging stations, access chargers operated by different companies, and pay, all from one platform.
Built with help from the Ministry of Power and industry partners, it's designed to work across different operators, so you don't have to juggle multiple apps.
Karnataka gets over ₹123 cr funding
UBC is being developed alongside the government's broader EV charging expansion efforts.
Karnataka just got approval for over ₹123 crore to install 1,243 chargers; other states like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are also getting funding for approved proposals.
With central enterprises like Indian Oil and BPCL teaming up on these projects, the government hopes EV charging will be accessible even in smaller towns and rural regions, making electric vehicles a more practical choice everywhere.