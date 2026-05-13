H D Kumaraswamy announces Unified Bharat e-charge for EV charging Auto May 13, 2026

The government is developing the Unified Bharat e-Charge (UBC) platform to make charging your electric vehicle way simpler.

Announced by H D Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru, UBC lets you find charging stations, access chargers operated by different companies, and pay, all from one platform.

Built with help from the Ministry of Power and industry partners, it's designed to work across different operators, so you don't have to juggle multiple apps.