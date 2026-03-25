Harbinger and Frazer to build hybrid ambulances and mobile health clinics
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Harbinger, a young trucking startup, is teaming up with Frazer to roll out hybrid ambulances and mobile health care vehicles.
By using Harbinger's flexible electric platform, these new rides aim to help cities, hospitals, and 9-1-1 teams save money and run more efficiently.
The platform is super adaptable
Frazer will equip its vehicles with hybrid powertrains and battery-based units developed by Harbinger;
Harbinger launched an energy storage business in partnership with Airstream earlier this year.
The platform is super adaptable (think easy upgrades or even adding engines if needed) and has already powered RVs and delivery vans.