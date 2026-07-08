Hardeep Singh Puri says India's E20 rollout has gone smoothly
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India's switch to ethanol-blended petrol (E20) has gone smoothly since April 2025, according to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Over 20 crore two-wheelers and 20 lakh four-wheelers are now running on E20 without major problems.
The government says it will only consider moving to an even higher blend (E25) after more testing and input from experts.
Manufacturers report E20 compatibility, concerns remain
Car makers like Maruti Suzuki and Toyota say their newer vehicles handle E20 just fine, with no complaints so far.
Industry groups haven't seen any damage or need for design changes either.
Still, some folks worry about possible drops in fuel economy or extra wear on older vehicles, and a few petrol dealers have reported minor performance issues, so the conversation isn't over yet.