Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp to launch Sprint 440 in 2027
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Harley-Davidson is teaming up with Hero MotoCorp to launch the Sprint 440, its most budget-friendly bike yet, set for a 2027 release.
Designed for younger and price-conscious riders, this lightweight cruiser brings back the classic Sprint name from the 1960s and aims to blend iconic style with modern performance.
Retro styling with likely 440cc X440
The Sprint 440 sports a retro look: think teardrop fuel tank, upright handlebars, and comfy scooped seat.
It likely runs on a single-cylinder 440cc engine from the X440 platform and may offer tech like ride-by-wire throttle, multiple ride modes, traction control, and a crisp TFT display.
Expected price is ₹2.55 to ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom), and it's also Harley-Hero's potentially first model targeting international markets.