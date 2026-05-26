Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp to launch Sprint 440 in 2027 Auto May 26, 2026

Harley-Davidson is teaming up with Hero MotoCorp to launch the Sprint 440, its most budget-friendly bike yet, set for a 2027 release.

Designed for younger and price-conscious riders, this lightweight cruiser brings back the classic Sprint name from the 1960s and aims to blend iconic style with modern performance.