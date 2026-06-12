Harley-Davidson centralizes Revolution Max production in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin
Auto
Harley-Davidson is moving production of its Revolution Max engines, used in bikes like the Pan America, Sportster S, and Nightster, back to the US for North American models by 2027.
This shift is part of its "Back to the Bricks" plan, aiming to centralize work at its Pennsylvania and Wisconsin plants.
York facility to exceed 100,000 motorcycles
Harley-Davidson said changes to US trade policy and the broader global trade environment have created new opportunities to invest in domestic manufacturing.
The company expects its York facility alone will be rolling out over 100,000 motorcycles a year by 2027.
While North America gets the made-in-US treatment, regions like India will still get these bikes from Harley's Thailand plant.