Harley-Davidson launches $6,000 Sprint 440 assembled in York Pennsylvania
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Harley-Davidson just dropped the Sprint 440, a $6,000 entry-level bike aimed at new riders.
Finally assembled in York, Pennsylvania, with design help from Hero MotoCorp, it packs a 440-cc air-cooled engine and a 6-speed transmission.
This launch also marks Harley's move to bring some manufacturing back home.
Sprint 440 comes with ABS brakes
The Sprint 440 comes loaded with essentials for first-time riders: ABS brakes, LED lights, and a crisp 3.5-inch display.
It's easy to customize and promises up to 80 mpg from its compact tank, making it practical for daily rides or weekend trips.
With its budget-friendly price and thoughtful features, Harley hopes this bike will welcome more riders into their community.