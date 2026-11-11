Harley Davidson recalls 21,643 Street Glide and Road Glide bikes
Harley-Davidson is recalling 21,643 Street Glide and Road Glide bikes from the 2026 model year in the US after a gear position sensor defect was found.
The faulty sensor can make it look like your bike is in neutral when it is not; definitely not ideal for safety.
CVO Road Glide ST and Street Glide Limited models are included because of this manufacturing glitch.
Owners receive free sensor replacement
If you own one of these bikes, Harley will swap out the bad sensor for free. It has also upgraded its screening process as of August 3, 2026 to prevent this from happening again.
Dealers are being notified between November 6 and 13, 2026, and owners will get official word by November 23.
Want to check if your ride is affected? Just enter your VIN on the NHTSA website or reach out to your local dealer: free fix, no hassle.