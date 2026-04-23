Harley-Davidson recalls nearly 17,000 US Softail bikes over brake leaks

Harley-Davidson FLHC FXBB FXLRS FXLRS-T affected

If you ride a 2025-2026 FLHC, FXBB, FXLRS, or FXLRST made during the following build-date ranges, this might be for you:

FLHC: Oct. 3, 2024 - Mar. 12, 2026;

FXBB: Oct. 3, 2024 - Mar. 16, 2026;

FXLRS: Dec. 5, 2024 - Mar. 16, 2026;

FXLRST: Oct. 3, 2024 - Mar. 16, 2026.

The problem first popped up when a rider lost braking power on their FXLRST in March 2026.

Harley will start notifying dealers on April 20-27, 2026, and send letters to owners between May 18-25, 2026.

They'll swap out the faulty part and check your brake line. Just use your VIN on the NHTSA website to see if your bike's included.