Harley-Davidson recalls nearly 17,000 US Softail bikes over brake leaks
Harley-Davidson is recalling nearly 17,000 Softail bikes in the US because a rear brake line might rub against another part and cause leaks. Definitely not ideal for safe riding.
The issue could mess with braking and raise the risk of crashes.
The recall, announced by NHTSA in April 2026, affects certain 2025-2026 models.
Harley-Davidson FLHC FXBB FXLRS FXLRS-T affected
If you ride a 2025-2026 FLHC, FXBB, FXLRS, or FXLRST made during the following build-date ranges, this might be for you:
FLHC: Oct. 3, 2024 - Mar. 12, 2026;
FXBB: Oct. 3, 2024 - Mar. 16, 2026;
FXLRS: Dec. 5, 2024 - Mar. 16, 2026;
FXLRST: Oct. 3, 2024 - Mar. 16, 2026.
The problem first popped up when a rider lost braking power on their FXLRST in March 2026.
Harley will start notifying dealers on April 20-27, 2026, and send letters to owners between May 18-25, 2026.
They'll swap out the faulty part and check your brake line. Just use your VIN on the NHTSA website to see if your bike's included.