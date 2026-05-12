Harley-Davidson revives 883 Sportster under Back to Bricks plan Auto May 12, 2026

Harley-Davidson is bringing back the 883 Sportster, a fan favorite that was dropped in 2022.

This comeback is part of their "Back to Bricks" plan to get younger and first-time riders on Harleys without breaking the bank.

The new Sportster sticks with its classic air-cooled Evolution engine, putting out 54hp and 73Nm of torque.