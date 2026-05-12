Harley-Davidson revives 883 Sportster under Back to Bricks plan
Harley-Davidson is bringing back the 883 Sportster, a fan favorite that was dropped in 2022.
This comeback is part of their "Back to Bricks" plan to get younger and first-time riders on Harleys without breaking the bank.
The new Sportster sticks with its classic air-cooled Evolution engine, putting out 54hp and 73Nm of torque.
Updated Sportster styling, $10,000 estimate
The updated 883 gets a smaller front wheel, wider tire, shorter front fender, and a cool two-into-two exhaust, but keeps signature touches like low handlebars and mid controls.
It'll possibly be priced around $10,000, making it one of Harley's most accessible models yet.
Harley-Davidson plans 20-model rollout, sprint next
The revived Sportster is just the start. Harley plans to roll out 20 new models over three years, shifting focus from premium cruisers to more approachable bikes.
Up next: the Sprint, an even smaller ride expected at $6,000, launching before the Sportster hits streets.