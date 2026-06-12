Harley-Davidson revives Super Glide limited edition for US and Canada

V-twin 1,932 cc with cornering ABS

The bike runs on a powerful 1,932 cc V-twin engine (97hp, 163 Nm of torque) and features upgraded suspension for smoother rides.

It sports a pearl-white finish with retro red and blue stripes, lots of chrome, and each one gets its own unique number.

Tech-wise, you get cornering ABS, traction control, three riding modes (Road, Sport, Rain), a combo analog/LCD display, and LED lighting for that cool retro-futuristic look, making it both collectible and fun to ride.