Harley-Davidson revives Super Glide limited edition for US and Canada
Harley-Davidson is reviving its iconic Super Glide as a limited-edition 2026 model, with only 2,500 bikes up for grabs in the US and Canada.
This release nods to Willie G. Davidson's classic design from 1971, blending vintage vibes with modern touches to appeal to both longtime fans and new riders.
V-twin 1,932 cc with cornering ABS
The bike runs on a powerful 1,932 cc V-twin engine (97hp, 163 Nm of torque) and features upgraded suspension for smoother rides.
It sports a pearl-white finish with retro red and blue stripes, lots of chrome, and each one gets its own unique number.
Tech-wise, you get cornering ABS, traction control, three riding modes (Road, Sport, Rain), a combo analog/LCD display, and LED lighting for that cool retro-futuristic look, making it both collectible and fun to ride.